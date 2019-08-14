A resident living in the 400 block of Orleans Circle, S.W., requested assistance from Vienna police regarding a domestic assault involving a knife, which occurred Aug. 5 between 12:20 and 12:46 a.m.
Officers arrived on scene and spoke to everyone involved in the incident. Police determined that one of the subjects had assaulted the other one.
Police arrested a 52-year-old Vienna woman and transported her to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged her with assault and battery on a family member and served her with a protective order.
