While a Vienna police officer was working a car-accident scene on Dec. 18 at 9:23 p.m., he observed two large groups of teenagers go into the Chick-fil-A parking garage area at 540 Maple Ave., W. A few moments later, the officer heard what sounded like a fight taking place.
The officer ran on foot from the accident scene to the business next door to break up the fight. The officer was able to stop the fight with the assistance of a resident and other officers.
Police separated the two teens involved in the incident and contacted their legal guardians, who came to the scene to take custody of the involved parties.
