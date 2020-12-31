Vienna police responded Dec. 18 at 3:40 p.m. a call in the 200 block of Cedar Lane, S.E., after a woman accidentally locked her car keys inside her vehicle, which had her two infant children inside.
After attempts to open the vehicle were unsuccessful, the officer on the scene decided to break the passenger-side window to gain entry.
The infants were unharmed and reunited with their mother, police said.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
