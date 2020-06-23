While clearing out a home of an elderly resident in the 300 block of Lewis Street, N.W., on June 12 at 1:12 p.m., a moving crew found a hand grenade, Vienna police said.
Vienna police contacted the Fairfax County Police Department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit to assess the situation.
The unit responded, determined the grenade was inert and took possession of it for disposal, town police said.
