A customer at Dollar Tree, 215 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on March 21 at 5:15 p.m. that a cashier at the store had begun making harassing comments to him.
The customer went to the manager to file a complaint. As the customer was leaving the store, the cashier allegedly approached and assaulted him, police said. The customer reportedly responded by striking the cashier, who then abruptly left the store, authorities said.
An officer spoke to the cashier, who provided the same account of the incident. Police advised both parties of the warrant process should they wish to pursue charges, authorities said.
