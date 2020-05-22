An employee at 7-Eleven, 427 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police on May 8 at 3:31 p.m. that a man had left the store without paying for a cup of ice.
When an employee confronted the man, he returned to the store and paid for the ice, police said.
The man then took another cup of ice and fled the area in a vehicle. An officer contacted the owner of the vehicle, who came to the store and made restitution for her son’s actions.
