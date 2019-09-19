The Vienna Police Department has responded to an unusually high number of vehicle break-ins so far this year, Vienna Police Chief James Morris told the Town Council at its Sept. 16 meeting.
“The numbers out already are usually the year-end totals for us,” he said.
Morris distinguished between vehicle-tampering cases, in which suspects enter unlocked vehicles and rummage through them, and thefts from vehicles, in which the suspects steal things.
Many of these cases are crimes of opportunity wherein suspects, sometimes in groups, try the door handles of vehicles in a neighborhood and enter those that are unlocked, the chief said.
“It’s a very preventable crime,” Morris said. “We rarely have an incident when a window is broken.”
