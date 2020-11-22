A Vienna police officer responded on Nov. 14 at 11:04 p.m. to the report of a commercial truck unloading items at Starbucks, 362 Maple Ave., E., in violation of the town’s noise ordinance.
Police issued a summons to the truck driver, a 41-year-old man from Oxon Hill, Md., charging him with unloading a commercial vehicle within 300 feet of a residence after 11 p.m.
Police released the man on his signature.
