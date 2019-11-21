A resident living in the 100 block of Patrick Street, S.E., asked Vienna police on Nov. 12 at 8:46 p.m. for assistance with an intoxicated man who had entered the resident’s apartment. The man reportedly used the unlocked front door to enter the unit and sat down in the kitchen, police said.
During their interaction with the man, police determined he was extremely intoxicated and could not provide his home address. The apartment’s residents asked the man to leave several times in front of the officers, but he refused, police said.
Police arrested 31-year-old man of no fixed address and took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where police obtained an arrest warrant for trespassing. Police remanded the man to the custody of the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office.
