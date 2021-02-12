A motorist was stopped at a red traffic light on westbound Maple Avenue, W., on Jan. 23 at 7:47 a.m. when the driver’s vehicle was struck by another that was turning right from northbound on Nutley Street, S.W., onto eastbound on Maple Avenue, Vienna police said.
The turning vehicle, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, skidded across both eastbound travel lanes, struck the brick median and a street sign, then sideswiped the other vehicle stopped at the light, police said.
Police issued the turning vehicle’s driver a summons for reckless driving.
