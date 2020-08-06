A motorist was traveling eastbound in the 400 block of Maple Avenue, E., on July 27 at 4:55 a.m. and was crossing into the center turn lane when a westbound vehicle also crossed into that turn lane, causing the first vehicle’s to swerve into the oncoming traffic lanes and strike the curb, a light pole and several bushes, Vienna police said.
Police located the crashed vehicle’s driver, a 17-year-old girl, in the parking lot with a male juvenile. Upon interacting with the driver, police detected signs of impairment. The driver failed a series of sobriety tests and police transported her to Vienna Police Headquarters, where she provided a sample of her breath for analysis.
The girl’s father came to the police station and took custody of his daughter after police released her on a summons for driving while intoxicated.
Authorities also detected signs of impairment with the male juvenile at the crash scene, who told police he had been walking home when he saw the accident and stopped to help the driver, who was a friend of his.
Police notified the boy’s mother, who came to the scene. Police released the boy to his mother after giving him a summons on the charge of being drunk in public.
