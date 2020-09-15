On Sept. 5 at 4:11 a.m., a Vienna police officer was approaching a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Ayr Hill Avenue, N.E., when he observed a man run from a residence and get into the rear of the vehicle, which then sped off.
The officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, which was occupied by at least three men, but was unsuccessful.
A search of the area revealed that two vehicles had been rummaged through.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.