A manager at 7-Eleven, 427 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police that, on Feb. 11 between midnight and 10:15 a.m., an employee allegedly had embezzled money and stolen from the store.
Officers remained on the scene while the manager fired the employee and banned the worker from the store.
Police continue to investigate this case.
