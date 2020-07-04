Vienna police on June 29 investigated two reports concerning a male bicyclist who had slapped women’s rear ends on the Washington & Old Dominion (W&OD) Regional Trail.
The first incident occurred at 1:40 p.m. as a woman was walking on the W&OD Trail near the Vienna Community Center, 120 Cherry St., S.E. A man on a bicycle struck her on her buttocks with his hand as he rode by, police said. The man then continued on the trail and struck a juvenile on her buttocks with his hand while she was riding her bike.
The man fled the area southbound on the trail. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate him, police said.
In the second incident, which occurred June 29 at 8 p.m. but was not reported until the following day, a woman was walking on the bike trail near the 800 block of Follin Lane, S.E., when an unknown man approached on a bicycle and struck her on her buttocks with his hand. The man fled the area northbound on the trail, police said.
