Vienna police are investigating two exposure cases that occurred Feb. 27 at about the same time of day and area of town.
The first case, which was reported the following day, occurred at Vienna Presbyterian Church, 124 Park St., N.E., between 10:15 and 10:30 a.m. A local resident told police she had been in a room of the church for a prayer meeting when a man approached the door and exposed himself.
The man left the church in an unknown direction, police said.
The second incident occurred at 10:30 a.m. that same day at Estate Market, 134 Maple Ave., E. A store employee told police a man had come into the store, asked her a few questions and walked around the store for a short time. The man then exposed himself to the employee, police said.
When the employee screamed, the man fled the store, police said. Officers searched the area, but did not locate the man.
Police did not list a description of the suspect in either case.
