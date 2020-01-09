Vienna police on Dec. 31 responded to two reported vehicle thefts.
A woman living in the 100 block of Battle Street, S.W., told police that, between 5:30 and 6 a.m., an unknown person had stolen her vehicle from her driveway.
A woman living in the 100 block of Casmar Street, S.E., told Vienna police that, between 6:30 and 6:46 a.m., she had started her vehicle and left it running in her driveway while she went back into her residence. When she came back, she found the vehicle had been stolen, police said.
