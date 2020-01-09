Vienna police late last year investigated two reported vandalism cases at Skorpios Maggio’s Family Restaurant, 421 Maple Ave., E.
Between Dec. 28 at 11 p.m. and Dec. 29 at 4 a.m., an unknown person smeared ketchup on the windows of the restaurant and the restaurant’s van. There also was profanity written on the windows and sidewalk and additional vandalism to the restaurant’s holiday decorations was observed a few hours after the initial report, police said.
Between Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. and Jan. 1 at 9:30 a.m., an unknown person threw an unknown liquid on the front window of the restaurant, police said.
