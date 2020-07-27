After responding to a flood of vehicle break-ins and thefts in recent weeks, the Vienna Police Department in its July 24 weekly police highlights issued a statement urging residents to do their part to deter thieves.
“In the last few days, the Town of Vienna Police Department responded to multiple cases of vehicle tamperings and stolen vehicles,” the statement read. “In almost every case, the vehicle was left unlocked and/or [with] keys left inside. The criminals responsible for these thefts target unlocked vehicles to steal valuables, money, electronics, etc., and all it takes is them pulling on the door handle of an unlocked car. They rarely break into a locked vehicle.”
The statement continued, “Vienna police officers proactively patrol all areas of the town to protect its citizens and their property and would like your assistance in curbing this crime of opportunity by removing all valuables from your vehicles, removing all keys (to include valet keys), and report suspicious activity immediately by calling (703) 255-6366 or 911.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.