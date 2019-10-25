Vienna police on Oct. 12 at 9:05 p.m. dispatched officers to a reported domestic assault on Park Street, N.E. According to police, a verbal dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend had escalated to a physical assault.
The man allegedly grabbed the woman’s cell phone and refused to return it to her when she tried to record their altercation. Rescue personnel responded to evaluate the man, who refused treatment.
Police arrested the 39-year-old man from Roxboro, N.C., and transported him to an area medical facility, where he was evaluated and cleared by the medical staff. Police then transported the man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with domestic assault and petty larceny.
