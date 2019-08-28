Vienna police announced Aug. 23 they had arrested a 33-year-old Vienna man after several reported incidents of indecent exposure near the Washington & Old Dominion Regional Trail in recent weeks.
Authorities have charged Enoc Isaac Vasquez with four counts of obscene sexual display, which is a charge similar to indecent exposure under state law.
The arrest followed an investigation conducted by the Vienna Police Department’s Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Section (CIS).
The first incident was reported Aug. 2 and subsequent incidents occurred on Aug. 12, 13 and 15, police said. Patrol officers received a tip from local residents that led CIS detectives to the 200 Block of Park Terrace Court, S.E., in Vienna.
Detectives began surveillance in the area and eventually identified a person of interest.
After interviewing numerous witnesses and obtaining corroborating statements from the suspect, police detectives obtained arrest warrants to charge Vasquez. Police arrested Vasquez and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he was released on $1,000 unsecured bond.
If convicted of each Class 1 misdemeanor charge, the suspect could receive up to 12 months in jail and be required to register on the Virginia Sex Offender Registry.
Vienna police said they wish to acknowledge the residents and witnesses who came forward to provide information about these cases and to thank town residents for their patience during this investigation. Police ask anyone who has additional information concerning these cases to contact Master Police Officer Juan Vazquez (703) 255-7845.
