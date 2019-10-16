A Pizza Hut driver was physically assaulted and robbed Oct. 6 at 5:20 p.m. as he attempted to deliver a pizza in the 200 block of Park Terrace Court, S.E., Vienna police said.
Detectives from the police department’s Criminal Investigations Section and officers from the Patrol Division investigated and identified a suspect who resided nearby.
Detectives on Oct. 9 took 19-year-old Alex Pratt-Jalloh into custody at his home in the 200 block of Locust Street SE. Authorities have charged Pratt-Jalloh with one count of robbery and are holding him without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.
