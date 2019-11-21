Vienna police: Planning, communication key for emergency preparedness

Whether enjoying themselves at community events or navigating their way home during severe weather, local residents likely are unaware of the Vienna government’s behind-the-scenes efforts to keep them safe.
The keys are prevention, preparedness, response and recovery, said Vienna Police Chief James Morris, who along with dispatcher Amy Milliman briefed the Vienna Town Council at its Nov. 18 work session about the extent and status of the town’s emergency-management efforts.
Town police try to prevent trouble by conducting intelligence checks before every event, and prepare for contingencies by meeting quarterly with department heads to discuss lessons learned from previous incidents, Morris said. Officials also do table-top emergency exercises, and Vienna police have begun conducting more man-made disaster drills, such as a potential active-shooter situation at Town Hall, he said.
“It adds to everyone’s comfort level to practice these things,” Morris said.
In order better to respond to contingencies, town officials must decide which functions the government absolutely needs to perform and who will ensure that happens, he said. Officials always meet before events or anticipated severe weather, and Morris said he always receives a status report each morning before a major storm.
The town’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is small and basic now, the chief said. That likely will change when the department’s headquarters is renovated and expanded in the next few years. It is important that emergency messages from the EOC are unified, he said.
“Everybody has to be involved,” Morris said. “We need to put everybody in one room and think the situation through.”
Town Manager Mercury Payton agreed.
“It’s best when elected officials and staff are on the same page,” he said.
Vienna is covered under the Fairfax County Emergency Operations Plan, but undertakes its own emergency-management efforts for smaller incidents and events confined to the town, Morris said.
Vienna officials have multiple monitoring and communications tools at their disposal to deal with emergencies, Milliman said. These include the Everbridge communications service, which is used to send out town alerts; the Homeland Security Information Network; National Capital Region Chat and Storm-Tracker; and the Northern Virginia Regional Intelligence Center (NVRIC), which warns officials of cyber-threats and potential domestic-terrorism incidents.
NVRIC can help Vienna police perform threat assessments, Milliman said.
“We do a deep dive into social media and can recognize the signs of terrorist-related suspicious activity,” she told the Council. “Having those extra eyes out there helps us help you.”
Morris said he hopes town employees will receive training to take part in the “See Something, Say Something” initiative, in which people out in the community alert authorities early about suspicious activities.
Town Council member Douglas Noble asked Morris to let the Council know how it can be most helpful in such situations, and suggested town officials should time their release of emergency information with local news cycles.
Morris, who took over as chief in 2013 after serving 24 years with the Fairfax County Police Department, recalled having to coordinate responses in a highly unusual and potentially explosive situation: the June 1999 turnover of a truck carrying black gunpowder through Springfield’s Mixing Bowl on the way to an explosives factory in Vermont.
Payton said he was “very comfortable” with Vienna’s emergency-management preparations.
“One of the functions of government is to work in emergency mode and help people when they can’t help themselves,” Payton said.
