Vienna police officers and area fire personnel responded Sept. 12 at 12:12 a.m. to a report that someone had shot a person inside a home in the 400 block of Branch Road, S.E., and set the kitchen on fire.
A short time later, a woman and her juvenile daughter exited the home, police said.
Police determined that no incident or fire was occurring in the house and that someone intentionally had called in a false report.
