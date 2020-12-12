Vienna police officers on Nov. 22 at 6:07 p.m. responded to a report of two men fighting inside Popeyes restaurant, located at 325 Maple Ave., E.
When the officers arrived, one of the men involved in the fight had left the scene.
The other combatant told police he and the second man had gotten into an argument that escalated into a physical altercation when the two men began punching each other.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.