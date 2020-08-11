A resident living in the 400 block of Onondio Circle, S.E., told Vienna police that her mother had been on the computer on July 28 between 1:45 and 5 p.m. when she received a message stating the computer had been compromised.
The messaged stated the woman needed to buy gift cards and provide the sender with the cards’ security numbers.
After the woman purchased the cards and provided the numbers, she realized it was a scam, police said.
