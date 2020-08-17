Vienna police on Aug. 10 at 6:22 p.m. dispatched officers after receiving several calls regarding a reckless driver.
The vehicle police were searching for subsequently was involved in an accident, officials said.
During that accident, two vehicles were traveling southbound on Beulah Road, N.E., and approaching Church Street, N.E., when one vehicle stopped for the red traffic light. The second vehicle hit the stopped vehicle and the striking vehicle’s driver fled the scene, police said.
