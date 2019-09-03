Vienna Town Council members on Aug. 19 authorized the renewal of a contract with Tyler Technologies to maintain the Vienna Police Department’s computer software.
The renewal, worth $84,620, comes during the second year of a potential five-year contract.
The company will maintain software for the department’s records-management and computer-aided-dispatch systems, as well as mobile terminals in police cruisers, said Deputy Chief Daniel Janickey.
The sole-source contract also will require the company to provide telephone support and 24-hour-per-day, seven-days-per-week emergency service.
