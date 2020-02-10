A resident living in the 1200 block of Kelley Street, S.W., was attempting to set up her Apple watch on Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. when a caller notified her that her account had been hacked and she would need to purchase an Apple gift card to unlock the account, Vienna police said.
After providing the gift card’s access numbers to the caller, the resident realized the call was a scam, police said.
