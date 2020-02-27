Between Dec. 15 last year and Feb. 18 this year, an unknown person posing as an Apple technician telephoned a woman living in the 600 block of Blackstone Terrace, N.W., and told her he had discovered malware on her computer and she would need to pay him through gift cards to fix the issue, Vienna police said.
The resident continued paying the man until her son discovered the fraud, police said.
