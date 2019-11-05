An employee at Ristorante Bonaroti, 428 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police Oct. 27 at 11:56 p.m. that a customer had been sitting outside of the restaurant when he reportedly became irate and threw a martini glass.
The glass cracked an exterior window of the restaurant, police said.
When employees began to call police, the customer allegedly became more upset and made vague threats regarding the police, the complainants said. The man then left the area before officers arrived, police said.
