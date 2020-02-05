An employee at Skorpio’s Maggio’s Greek Family Restaurant, 421 Maple Ave., E., that, between Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. and Jan. 27 at 10:30 a.m., someone had spat on the front door of the restaurant.
Several days later, an employee at the restaurant told town police that, sometime between Jan. 28 at 9 p.m. and Jan. 29 at 9:45 a.m., someone had vandalized the sidewalk, furniture and statue in front of the restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.