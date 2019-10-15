A local resident told Vienna police on Oct. 5 at 3:54 p.m. that he had been driving in the 200 block of Cedar Lane, S.E., with his wife and children when a road-rage incident occurred.
The resident pulled into the parking lot of the Cedar Lane Shopping Center. The other driver followed him into the parking lot, then exited his vehicle with a baseball bat and threatened the resident, police said.
Officers located the other driver, who told them the resident had acted aggressively toward him on the roadway and that he had exited his vehicle with the bat as protection.
Police explained the warrant process to both parties if they wished to pursue charges.
