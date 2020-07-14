Vienna Town Council approves design concept for police plaza

The Vienna Town Council on July 6 tentatively selected a design option for the new Vienna Police Headquarters’ community plaza, but left open the potential for building in more green space at the site.
Town police presented Council members with three options from the architectural firm Dewberry for the plaza, which is designed to be more inviting and functional than the one at the current station while still maintaining the facility’s security.
The Council unanimously chose Option 1, which would keep the current design offering a series of short staircases and several benches between the police station and Bowman House. This option would not increase the project’s cost or delay its construction.
Council members in the future could choose instead to go with Option 2, which looks almost identical to Option 1, but one of its entrance staircases along Locust Street, S.W., would be slightly narrower, allowing the plaza to have more green space.
Option 2 likely would not boost the project’s cost or delay construction too much, but would need to be reviewed by the Vienna Board of Architectural Review (BAR).
Option 3, which received no support from the Council, would have involved a complete redesign of the plaza. This version had several downsides, including the expenditure of $50,000 or more for design and management fees; the potential missing of a favorable bid environment, with contractors suffering under the pandemic-related economic crisis competing harder for the town’s business; and the possible delaying of the project by four to six months.
The proposed police station and its associated impervious surfaces would cover about 69.8 percent of the property, which would consist of parcels at 211-215 Center St., S. (which includes the current station and Bowman House) and an adjacent residential property at 114 Locust St., S.W.
That lot-coverage figure is up from the 55.9 percent of the current station and far exceeds the 25-percent maximum usually permitted for residential properties, but it is in line with several other town-owned facilities, Vienna police said. For example, the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department at 400 Center St., S., has a lot-coverage figure of 72.8 percent and Vienna Town Hall at 127 Center St., S., covers 69.25 percent of its lot.
Mayor Linda Colbert said she hoped some public art could be added to the future police station’s plaza.
• • •
