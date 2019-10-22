A man was walking his dogs near Glyndon and Locust streets, S.E., on Oct. 14 at 8:14 p.m. when he observed a 2-year-old child playing near the roadway unattended, Vienna police said.
The child approached the man and asked to pet the dogs. Officers were trying to locate the child’s guardian when a woman arrived home and advised she was his grandmother.
According to police, the grandmother left the child on the residence’s patio, knocked on the door for the child’s mother to get him and then left the child unattended.
Police arrested the 46-year-old Vienna woman and transported her to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, authorities charged her with child endangerment and released her on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
