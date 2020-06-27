A local woman told Vienna police that she’d had a large amount of money in an account with Chevy Chase Bank for several years.
That bank eventually was bought out by Capital One Bank, and the woman on April 10 inquired about her money at the bank’s branch at 246 Maple Ave., E.
The complainant believes that one of her relatives may have been given unauthorized access to her account and withdrawn the money, police said.
