A 13-year-old boy told Vienna police that on Aug. 28 between 2:45 and 2:50 p.m., while he was waiting to cross the roadway at Park and Cherry streets, S.E., a man driving a blue hybrid vehicle pulled up next to him and attempted to lure him into the vehicle.
The boy described the man as white and around 60 to 70 years old.
