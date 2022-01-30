The Prince William Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will host a virtual town hall forum with Prince William County Police Chief Paul Newsham on Feb. 7.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Participants will be able to hear Newsham’s plans and ask questions.
Topics expected to be covered include the relationship between police and the community, along with qualified immunity, use of force, arrest procedures, mitigation of violent crime, accountability, and police transparency and effectiveness.
Registration is required at https://bit.ly/34vdvTp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.