On Nov. 23 at 2:11 p.m., an individual was declined service at a business in the 2600 block of Wilson Boulevard, and following a verbal dispute allegedly brandished a firearm at two individuals.
The suspect and another individual fled in a vehicle prior to police arrival. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle at North Uhle Street and Clarendon Boulevard after observing it run a red light, but the driver failed to pull over.
The suspect vehicle continued at a high rate of speed into the District of Columbia, at which time police pursuit was called off.
Based on information provided by witnesses, a suspect was developed and two warrants for brandishing were obtained.
