A 57-year-old Warrenton man died Wednesday morning after suffering a medical emergency and crashing his car in Manassas, police said.
Police were called to the scene in the 9000 block of Westchester Drive at 10:51 a.m., where they found a 2006 Lexus RX400 that had crashed into an embankment.
The driver, identified as Scott William McCormick, 57, of Warrenton, appeared to have suffered a medical emergency that caused the car to veer off the road, said Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr.
A passing motorist observed the vehicle off of the roadway and contacted the police.
Rescue personnel responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.