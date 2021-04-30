Police are searching for a Warrenton man wanted in connection with a Thursday shooting in the Bull Run area outside Manassas.
The shooting happened about 11:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Coachcrest Court after an argument in a car between two acquaintances, Prince William County Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Joel Thomas Schrank, 20, of Warrenton, is accused of pulling out a gun during the altercation and firing a round, wounding a 20-year-old man, Carr said.
The victim got out of the car after being shot and and contacted a family member who notified the police. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.
The accused fled the area in a 2013 grey Nissan Sentra prior to officers arriving.
Detectives identified Schrank as the suspect and obtained warrants charging him with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, Carr said.
Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.
Schrank, of the 500 block of Colony Court in Warrenton, is white, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
