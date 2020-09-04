The Warrenton Police Department continues to investigate the death of a 2-month-old child last week at a town apartment complex.
Town police on Friday, Aug. 28, responded to a call about the infant “who was not breathing” at 49 Academy Hill Drive, Officer Chai Fuller wrote in a press release Friday morning.
“The infant was transported to Fauquier Hospital, where the infant was pronounced deceased,” Officer Fuller said. “The infant was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (in Manassas), where an autopsy was conducted. The manner and cause of death will be released once the medical examiner has completed their report.”
Town police, Child Protective Services and the Fauquier County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office continue to investigate.
Warrenton Police Chief Michael Kochis will hold a “focus group” meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at picnic tables near the apartment complex parking lot, Officer Fuller said. The chief will “speak with the community and answer any questions.”
Anyone with information or questions about the incident can contact Officer Fuller at cfuller@warrentonva.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.