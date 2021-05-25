A water main break on southbound Va. 28 near Browns Lane in Manassas was causing major traffic impacts Tuesday evening.
Police were on the scene directing traffic as Prince William County Service Authority crews attempted to locate the source of the break.
The service authority says they don't have a timetable for completion of repairs.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
