A memorial service will be held Saturday for a well-known Fauquier County mechanic killed in a crash on Meetze Road earlier this week.
State police say Seth Slaby lost control of his BMW in a curve, veered into a field and struck a tree in the Calverton area about 11:25 p.m. Monday. No one else was in the car. Speed is being investigated as a cause for the crash.
Slaby owned a Midland-based mobile mechanic business, Lone Wolfe Mobile Repair, and leaves behind a 10-year-old son, as well as his fiancee and her children.
Slaby was widely known for his work around Fauquier and western Prince William counties and was "very well liked," said Lesley Fowler Salman, his son's mother.
Though the two were no longer together, Salman said they co-parented their son, Ryan, and stayed friends. She told InsideNoVa she knows Slaby instilled lifetime values in their child.
"I think I know the things that were valuable to him, very much about being an individual, and that he would support Ryan in whatever he wanted."
Salman said Slaby was a "MacGyver" type, able to fix anything.
"He was one of the most mechanically inclined people I ever met in my life," she said.
A memorial service will be held Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton. Family members have also established a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral costs.
