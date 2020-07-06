A West Virginia man died Saturday from injuries he suffered in a two-vehicle crash in Fauquier County on June 27.
State police were called to the wreck on Rectortown Road just north of Chestnut Forks Road at 3:17 p.m. A 2002 Ford Focus was traveling south on Rectortown Road when it crossed the center line and struck a 2009 Ford F-150 pickup truck head on, state police said in a news release.
The driver of the Focus, Joseph D. Herron, 38, of Inwood, West Virginia, was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital where on July 4 he succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the F-150, Stephen J. Losh, 64, of Middleburg, was transported for treatment of minor injuries. He was also wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
