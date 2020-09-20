A driver who had parked his vehicle in the lot at Yeonas Park, 1319 Ross Drive, S.W., exited his vehicle Sept. 16 at 8:10 p.m. to check the trunk, assuming he had left the transmission in park, Vienna police said.
But the vehicle was in reverse, and began moving backward from the parking space, police said.
The vehicle knocked the driver to the ground, rolled over the curb, went down a steep embankment and came to rest with the rear of the vehicle in the creek.
A juvenile passenger who was in the vehicle was not injured, police said.
