A North Carolina woman is expected in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing on charges of allegedly assaulting a federal air marshal, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Dana Ghazi Mustafa, 27, was reportedly on a United Airlines flight from Frankfurt, Germany, to Dulles International Airport on Saturday when she was reportedly escorted out of the lavatory after a smoke alarm sounded.
After being relocated a second time, a Federal Air Marshal observed Mustafa leave her seat and walk to the rear of the plan while striking the flint of a lighter.
“As a flight attendant attempted to stop Mustafa from entering the lavatory, Mustafa pushed the flight attendant and tried to close the lavatory,” U.S. Attorney’s spokesperson Joshua Stueve said. “At that time, two federal air marshals interceded. Mustafa allegedly refused to comply and was combative, including resisting being handcuffed, yelling, and kicking at the federal air marshals.”
Mustafa is charged with assaulting a federal officer and faces a maximum penalty of eight years in prison, if convicted. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.
