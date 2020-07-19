A Fairfax County police officer on July 5 at 9:01 p.m. attempted to stop a 2018 BMW X6 for a traffic violation and the driver refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit.
The driver eventually pulled into a parking lot near Route 50 and West Ox Road in Fair Oaks and police took her into custody.
Authorities have charged Allyson Spring, 45, of Fairfax, with driving while intoxicated and eluding law enforcement.
