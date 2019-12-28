An employee of the Vienna Wolf Trap Hotel, 430 Maple Ave., W., on Dec. 21 at 8:21 p.m. requested that Vienna police assist with a guest who was out of control.
The employee told police that the woman was throwing room furniture off the balcony of the hotel and acting disorderly in the lobby area.
Upon the officers’ interaction with the woman, they detected signs of impairment. Police arrested the 26-year-old Fairfax woman and transported her to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged her with being drunk in public.
