The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a Saturday morning stabbing in the Sterling area.
Deputies were called to the 200 block of Emory Drive in Sterling around 4:23 a.m. after the victim called 911 saying she had been stabbed.
Through an investigation, detectives were able to locate the suspect, Shonte Hamilton, 47, of Sterling. Hamilton was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where she is being held without bond.
The victim remains in a local area hospital for treatment of her serious injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.