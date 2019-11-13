Mall security at Tysons Corner Center called Fairfax County police Nov. 6 at 11:18 p.m. to report that two people were engaged in suspicious activity. Police arrested Maria Schweikert, 43, of Leesburg on the charge of being drunk in public.
While being placed into a car for transport, Schweikert allegedly kicked two officers and attempted to bite a third, police said. Authorities also have charged Schweikert with three counts of assault on law enforcement.
